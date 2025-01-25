Finn Balor to return to WWE on Monday Night RAW & make a major announcement on his future? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor has been away from WWE television since suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Damian Priest in a Street Fight a few weeks ago on RAW. Following that fateful night, questions have been arising about what the future holds for the veteran star. However, The Prince could return on the upcoming episode of RAW to shed light on his future.

There is a good possibility that the former Universal Champion might make a blockbuster announcement, declaring his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. His potential participation in the contest stems from his current lack of direction on RAW. WWE is pulling out all the stops to bolster the lineup for the Royal Rumble, and therefore, Balor's addition to the card could be a massive move.

With an intense expression on his face, The Judgment Day might walk into the ring next week to announce his participation in the match. Following this potential announcement, he could simply walk away, leaving the ring. The WWE Universe could witness a more focused and determined Finn Balor who is ready to leave past failures behind and embark on a new path.

Trending

Such an angle could set the stage for a potential singles run for the 43-year-old star. If Balor winds up his promo without acknowledging The Judgment Day, it could subtly tease a character shift for him while hinting at his separation from the faction. Moreover, this promo could present a more calm and determined version of Balor, who is hungry for a championship.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor to become World Heavyweight Champion in 2025?

Ever since relinquishing the Universal Championship in 2016, Finn Balor hasn't had a taste of the World Title again. Even though he has received several opportunities in the last few years, he has fallen short each time. The WWE Universe has been wondering if 2025 could be Balor's year in WWE.

There are various speculations that The Prince might embark on a singles run this year. He is expected to part ways with The Judgment Day in the forthcoming weeks. As a result, there is a possibility that he might set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Gunther on RAW.

This could be the turning point in his WWE career, where Finn Balor could finally transition to the main event scene. While the veteran might not find a way to become a champion until WrestleMania 41, he would likely capture the World Title in the Stamford-based promotion by the end of this year.

It was reported last month that WWE is planning a sustainable push for the former Universal Champion in the company, thus solidifying the possibility of Balor becoming a World Champion. It remains to be seen how things shape up for Finn Balor in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback