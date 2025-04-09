Finn Balor’s real-life friend to make WWE return to cost him Intercontinental Title match? Potential WrestleMania 41 surprise explored

Finn Balor is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-way match involving Dominik Mysterio and Penta at WrestleMania 41. The Prince has been eyeing a singles title victory for a long time now, and the Grandest Stage of Them All could be the perfect place for him to make headlines.

However, there is a chance that Balor's real-life friend, JD McDonagh, will make his return from injury to cost him his title match at the Showcase of the Immortals. McDonagh got injured during an episode of RAW in January and sustained a punctured lung along with broken ribs, which have kept him out of WWE TV since.

In a recent post on X, the injured star said he missed wrestling, teasing a potential return just a week away from WrestleMania. McDonagh was initially supposed to team up with Finn Balor during the match back in January, but the Prince ended up missing the episode, which led to Dominik Mysterio replacing him.

JD McDonagh could come out at 'Mania to confront Balor for walking out on him. This could end up distracting the former Universal Champion to let any other star pin him and walk out as the new IC Champion.

Finn Balor commented on his issues with Dominik Mysterio recently

There have been numerous cracks among the Judgment Day members, especially between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, which have been making headlines all around the globe.

Both men have been confronting each other week after week, with Mysterio trying to bring a new member to the faction. However, Balor has been resilient in keeping things the way they are.

Mysterio and Balor are now set to lock horns in a Fatal Four-way match at WrestleMania, which could be why they break up. One of them quits Judgment Day to begin a singles rivalry between them.

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, Finn Balor addressed his issues with his fellow Judgment Day star. While there is clear heat between both men, Balor stated that he and Mysterio were brothers. Further, he stated that even if they argued sometimes, they continued to have each other's backs.

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it would be interesting to see how things work out between Mysterio and Balor when both men lock horns in a Fatal Four-way match.

