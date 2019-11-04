Finn Balor says he will focus on moving forward on NXT by bringing back elements from the past

Finn Balor

Finn Balor has gone by a lot of names and characters before he made his presence felt at WWE. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has enjoyed a lot of success during his stint at NJPW and various independent wrestling promotions all over the world.

Recently, the Demon King returned to WWE NXT after a two-month hiatus and immediately made headlines by turning heel on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He joined the State of Combat podcast and talked about how he will bring back elements from all of his past characters into his recent run at NXT.

On being himself and moving forward

Balor received worldwide fame and notoriety during his run at NJPW when he was the leader of the villainous faction, Bullet Club. When asked if he would like to bring back elements of that gimmick into NXT, he replied -

I'm going to draw the 19-year career in the ring that I have had. We are going to get elements of Fergal Devitt on the indies in the United Kingdom. We're going to get elements of Prince Devitt the babyface from New Japan. We're going to get elements of Prince Devitt the babyface in Mexico. We're going to get elements of the leader of The Bullet Club from New Japan. We're going to get elements of The Demon's debut from NXT. We're going to get elements of the guy who beat Roman Reigns his first night on RAW. We're going to get a combination of everything that you have ever seen associated with Fergal Devitt/Prince Devitt/Finn Balor/Demon King/Demon on Wednesday nights.

Finn Balor also made use of a light-up jacket while wrestling for NJPW and was asked to settle the long-running debate of whether he or Chris Jericho started the trend of the light-up jacket. Balor responded by saying that he came up with the idea after getting inspired by watching the movie 'Tron'. He said that he never saw Jericho's jacket until he had done it. He also added that he was not going to bring back something from six years ago. If he had to bring the jacket back, he would move forward and create a new version.

