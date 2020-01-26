Finn Balor sends message to current main roster champion, teases possible Royal Rumble appearance

26 Jan 2020

Finn Balor (Image courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Ahead of this weekend's highly-awaited Royal Rumble pay-per-view, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has once again taken to Twitter in order to tease the possibility of an appearance at tomorrow's event, as The Prince decided to send an interesting response to reigning WWE US Champion Andrade.

Finn Balor's current run in NXT

Having made his return to NXT recently, Finn Balor is currently focused on his ongoing feud with former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, who has been tormented for months by the returning Balor.

Gargano, who was initially scheduled to face Balor at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, eventually had to pull out of the event due to an injury to his neck, due to which Balor had to go one-on-one with Matt Riddle instead, whom the former NXT Champion eventually defeated and once again shifted his focus to Gargano, who had cost Balor the NXT Title against Adam Cole.

Balor teases a Royal Rumble appearance

Prior to his next US Championship defense against Humberto Carrillo at the Royal Rumble, Andrade took to Twitter and posted an image of himself holding the US Title alongside Zelina Vega.

Nos vemos mañana — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 25, 2020

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor had a very interesting response to El Idolo, as he sent out a reply in Spanish that translated to "See you tomorrow" and in doing so, The Demon King did make it clear that there is a possibility of him showing up at tomorrow's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.