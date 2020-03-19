Finn Balor thanks former WWE Universal Champion for helping him to return to NXT

Finn Balor moved back to NXT after spending some years on RAW and SmackDown.

The Prince revealed who motivated him to return to the Black and Gold brand.

Finn Balor

This week's episode of WWE NXT did not feature any live wrestling matches but instead showed some in-depth, never seen before interviews of Superstars from the Black and Gold brand and focused on their storylines in NXT.

One such interview was of The Prince, Finn Balor, where he revealed the reason behind his return to NXT and what he plans to achieve in the current year.

Why did Finn Balor return to NXT?

Last year in October, Balor surprised the NXT Universe by showing up to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole inside the ring and then made his intentions clear that he was there to stay. Fast-forward a few weeks from that incident, Balor turned his back on Johnny Gargano while they were cornered by Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era.

After having a successful first run in NXT, Balor got drafted to RAW in 2016 and became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, due to an unfortunate shoulder injury that he sustained during the match, Balor had to relinquish the title the next night on RAW.

Since then, he hasn't been able to replicate the same level of success that he enjoyed in NXT. In the special look, The Prince revealed the reason why he moved back to the Black and Gold brand.

Balor said that following his Royal Rumble 2019 match against then Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, he realized that something was amiss. He thanked Lesnar for helping him realize that he was missing the adrenaline that he felt while wrestling Superstars like Samoa Joe or Kevin Owens.

He said that he's now 38-years-old and does not want to waste any more time doing something that he doesn't like. Balor added that he knows there are Superstars like him who share a similar passion and challenged them to bring the fight to him.