Finn Balor to turn babyface and reunite with WWE star to put an end to The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor is currently enjoying The Judgment Day storyline, especially after Liv Morgan's return on this week's WWE RAW. Meanwhile, the former Universal Champion also suffered a loss on the red brand when Dominik Mysterio accidentally cost Balor the Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event.

Over the past few months, there have been considerable hints of Balor leaving The Judgment Day and turning babyface in the Stamford-based promotion. Even the WWE Universe is eager to see the heroic turn of The Prince after a long heel run as a RAW faction member.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Finn might change his character and reunite with Damian Priest to put an end to The Judgment Day. As of this writing, The Archer of Infamy is part of the SmackDown brand. He defeated Drew McIntyre after a long rivalry in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter asserted that fans have not seen the end of Priest in The Judgment Day storyline. The veteran journalist claimed that if Liv Morgan turns babyface, Damian might get involved in the villainous group storyline again.

Given this prospect, it's possible that similar instances could unfold with Finn Balor if the former Bullet Club member shifts his character in the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Triple H creative regime can move Damian Priest to the Monday Night show via the WWE draft. This will allow him to suitably engage in this potential storyline in the near future.

Overall, the coming months will be interesting to witness, particularly with The Judgment Day storyline advancing on WWE RAW.

Finn Balor shared a hilarious reaction to the ongoing tensions within The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Fans have clearly noticed that, despite worrying about the rising tensions within The Judgment Day, Finn Balor was thoroughly enjoying everything. Even his facial expressions told the whole story that he loved seeing Liv Morgan catch Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez together.

After the show, Finn posted on his official X account, sharing video clips of himself from the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he was all smiles and making exciting faces.

The former Universal Champion also used a popcorn emoji for this post, implying that he's enjoying the ongoing drama within his faction.

