Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Winner and Analysis

A surprise ending saw an unexpected victory in this Extreme Rules match.

The main event of the PPV, the Fatal Five-Way Match between the best that RAW has to offer at the moment had to be the most anticipated match of the night.

The five Superstars made their way one by one and the match kicked off with Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor attacking each other while Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins were locked in a fight of their own, both pairs fighting outside the ring. Roman Reigns just stayed in the ring, pacing up and down, waiting for the right moment to strike.

Wyatt got in the ring and focused on Reigns as Finn was on the ground but Reigns took both Wyatt and Joe to the mat. Even Finn could not take out Reigns at this point as the Demon ate a big fist to the face.

Wyatt and Joe showed an interesting dynamic at this time by teaming up against Finn Balor with some devastating kicks and chops followed by a double shoulder tackle that sent him into the mat.

Rollins made his way back to the ring and takes out Bray and Joe in one swift move, but was sent head first into the steel steps with a devastating DDT.

Samoa Joe tried to get Balor in a Coquina Clutch but ends up on the receiving end of a double stomp.

A chair came into play as Bray Wyatt positioned it in the corner but Joe sent him straight into Balor’s boot. Joe ended up on the mat after a boot from Reigns after trying to help Wyatt.

The big moment came when Joe caught Balor in a coquina clutch on the outside but Roman Reigns came crashing down on them sending all three men into the barricade, breaking it.

Rollins came down from the top rope with a suicide dive onto the announcer’s table where Bray Wyatt was lying.

A flurry of finishing moves followed as the action came back to the ring, Rollins tried the Pheonix Splash and missed but walked right into Wyatt's Sister Abigail. He then got out of it only for Reigns to get caught in it. However, Reigns whipped off the ropes and speared Wyatt. Finn then took the Superman Punch and Reigns looked set to win but was hit with a sling blade and a Coup de Grace.

Balor covered Reigns but was pulled off him by Joe who latched in the Coquina Clutch. A blue Balor eventually passed out and Joe secures the No.1 Contender spot for himself.

Result: Samoa Joe def. Finn Balor to win the No.1 Contender spot for the WWE Universal Championship.