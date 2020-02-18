Fired Superstar accuses WWE of using his gimmick ideas for Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have undergone character changes

Former WWE Superstar Abraham Washington has accused the company of using two of his gimmick ideas for Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt.

Washington, who was released by WWE in August 2012, now goes by the name Reverend Jeremiah Constantine and he has recently started uploading in-character videos on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on the High Spot Podcast (quotes via Bodyslam), the 42-year-old explained that he sent some of his work to WWE and he was told that the videos were passed on to a lead writer, but he did not receive a response from anybody.

He believes the religious aspect of his character has been used as part of Rollins’ new “Monday Night Messiah” persona, while he also noted that Wyatt’s recent newscast segment on SmackDown was similar to some of his videos.

“It just upsets me the fact that you can’t even acknowledge me and that you’re taking from my stuff, especially with the Seth stuff, the Monday Night Messiah. I’m pretty sure they got that from my promos. Then they had Bray Wyatt doing the newscast thing, you know, which I’m doing right now, so it’s just like eh whatever.”

