Fired WWE employee 'disappointed' he failed to meet Vince McMahon's expectations

Vince McMahon often has to make ruthless decisions

Eric Bischoff returned to WWE in 2019 but only lasted four months

Vince McMahon

Eric Bischoff has opened up on his 2019 role as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown, including how he felt “disappointed” because he failed to live up to Vince McMahon’s expectations.

After over a decade away from WWE, the 64-year-old was hired to oversee the creative direction of SmackDown in June 2019, while Paul Heyman was given the same responsibilities on RAW.

However, just four months into the job, WWE announced that Bischoff left the company and he had been replaced as SmackDown’s Executive Director by Bruce Prichard.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast (via Patreon), Bischoff explained that he knew within eight weeks of taking the role that it was not going to work out.

“I knew it. Vince knew it. We both knew it. That’s why when it was time for them to let me go, I was more relieved than disappointed. I was disappointed because I didn’t live up to Vince’s expectations.” [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription]

Bischoff took full responsibility for his short-lived WWE return and admitted that he struggled to adapt to the lifestyle of working in a corporate position in Stamford, Connecticut.

He added that it “wasn’t a secret” that he did not fit into the WWE system, but he is still thankful that McMahon gave him the opportunity.