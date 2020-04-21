The Revival

Arn Anderson was fired from his backstage role in WWE last year after an incident during a Live Event. Reports at the time suggested that Alicia Fox showed up to the said Live Event intoxicated and was still allowed to wrestle. The blame for this eventually fell on Anderson, and he was let go.

This turned out to be a blessing as Anderson ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut at All Out, confronting Tully Blanchard during Cody Rhodes' match against Shawn Spears.

Anderson addressed the recent WWE releases on his podcast, ARN. Speaking about The Revival's release from the company, Anderson said that Scott Dawson had tipped him off about it the night before. Here's what Arn had to say:

The laugh you just had is exactly what I did. Matter of fact, I got a message from [Scott] Dawson the night before … and he said, ‘About 9 AM, there’ll be some good news show up.’ And that’s all he said. Well, 9 AM it hit. It surprised me a little bit that they would let them go scot-free. That’s the way it should be. H/T: eWrestlingNews

Arn Anderson also spoke about The Revival's prospects outside of the WWE. He said that the duo could be the "hottest commodity" in wrestling and also predicted that a number of promotions would be vying for their signature:

I would think they would be the hottest commodity in the business right now. And I think everybody is gonna be vying for them. Whoever ends up eventually getting them will a much better company for it. They are the most unselfish, giving guys I have seen come along in a long time.

Where could The Revival end up now that they've been granted their WWE release? The most likely destination for the duo seems to be All Elite Wrestling.