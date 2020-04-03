Fired WWE official has reached out to Triple H about returning

Triple H has lots of important behind-the-scenes decisions to make

Marty Elias has not refereed a match in WWE since 2009

Triple H

Former WWE referee Marty Elias has revealed that he has contacted NXT founder Triple H about potentially making a return to the company.

The veteran official, who left WWE in 2009 after violating the company’s dress code, joined Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho. On the podcast, he discussed the legendary WrestleMania 25 match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

When asked if he would like to rejoin WWE, Elias said he is open to working for AEW and Nación Lucha Libre. He also revealed that he has already been in touch with Triple H regarding a possible return.

“WWE, if they ever want to talk, and I’ve reached out to Hunter. He and I have scheduled things but he’s so damn busy, it’s like, ‘Okay.’”

Elias also worked as the senior referee in Lucha Underground between 2014 and 2018.

