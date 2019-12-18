Fired WWE Superstar feuds with NJPW star Tama Tonga on Twitter, name-drops Triple H

The saga continues...

It seems that certain wrestlers were just not meant to get along. Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) has been feuding with Tama Tonga for a while now. On Twitter, he released a "rap video" dissing the NJPW star. Tonga responded by mocking the video and his use of Triple H's name.

Did you just “rap battle” me to Drakes #backtoback trac and shoot name dropping Triple H while thinking I am Samoan??!! https://t.co/JdrmtIB9ma — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 18, 2019

Why was Enzo Amore fired from WWE?

Enzo Amore was accused of sexual assault in 2017. A police investigation was launched in early 2018 and WWE promptly fired Amore. It was later revealed that the investigation was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Why are Enzo Amore and Tama Tonga feuding?

This feud has been going back and forth for a while. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, nZo claimed that Tama Tonga apparently took food off his plate and that he just likes to throw hissy fits. He said, (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"There's a guy, Tama Tonga, who took food off my plate, so if I ever saw him out in public, same thing with Joey [Janela]. I'm going to walk up to you and put my hands up. The difference is I don't think Tama's going to walk away and I don't give a damn because if you book him on the same thing as me, you ain't getting me because that's his doing. If you're going to blackball me, Tama Tonga, the 'gatekeeper' of New Japan [Pro-Wrestling], throw a hissy fit, got upset, he got worked just like everybody else did that day, that's what we love about pro wrestling.

It was earlier reported nZo called Tonga a bootleg version of Roman Reigns. From this latest news, it sure doesn't look like this feud is going to end any time soon.