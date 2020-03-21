Firefly Fun House and major matches announced for next week's SmackDown episode

Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House will return next week.

What message will Wyatt send to John Cena next week?

Firefly Fun House returns next week!

With the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the whole world right now, WWE has decided to host tonight's episode of SmackDown from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida much like they did last week in front of no live audience. Although it feels weird seeing a professional wrestling show without the live crowd, WWE has done it for the best keeping the safety of the WWE Universe and Superstars in mind.

Tonight we did not get to see Bray Wyatt and his funhouse but next week Wyatt has been confirmed to come back with a new episode of The Firefly Funhouse. The former Universal Champion will be looking to send a strong message to his WrestleMania 36 opponent, John Cena next week.

Apart from that, a few matches were announced for next week's episode of the Blue brand which we have detailed below.

Matches and segments confirmed for SmackDown

While the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions - The Miz and John Morrison faced off against Heavy Machinery tonight and emerged victorious, two former champions, The New Day and The Usos will square off against one another on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss challenged one half of The Kabuki Warriors and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka to a match which she accepted and the same has been confirmed.

Drew Gulak will also take on Shinsuke Nakamura and if The Philadelphia Strecther beats The King of Strong Style, Daniel Bryan will get a title shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.