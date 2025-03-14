First 5 feuds Rey Fenix must have upon WWE debut

Ever since he posted a few tweets on X (fka Twitter) that showed his discontent with AEW, Rey Fenix has been believed to be WWE-bound. His departure from All Elite Wrestling was recently made official, and he is now allegedly very close to signing with WWE. There are many wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion who would love to work with Fenix.

On that note, let's take a look at five potential feuds for one-half of The Lucha Bros upon his WWE debut:

#5. Rey Fenix could feud with his brother's rival Chad Gable

Chad Gable has a bad history with Luchadors due to his excess number of losses against them. On Dominik's advice, Gable recently went away to learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre.

On this week's RAW, a person wearing an American Made themed mask was present on the ringside. It was believed to be Chad Gable himself. However, this angle could be seen as a disrespect towards the Lucha culture by a debuting Rey Fenix. It could start a feud between the Olympian and the former AEW star.

#4. The most infamous Luchador in WWE Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dominik Mysterio is the self-proclaimed greatest Luchador on Earth. His claim could be challenged by Rey Fenix in the form of a match on a Monday night.

This would be a great start for Fenix's WWE career, as Dominik is one of RAW's top heels today. This could help develop Fenix as a good babyface on the show.

#3. The current US Champion LA Knight

The Megastar was crowned as the new United States Champion on last week's SmackDown. Knight will now be entering WrestleMania as a champion for the first time. However, his celebrations could get interrupted by a new guy on the show.

Rey Fenix could interrupt LA Knight's championship celebration on his WWE debut. This could lead to a feud between the two for the US Title.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Fenix is a very famous figure in the Indies and is considered one of Lucha Libre's finest. It would only make sense for him to feud with the Greatest Luchador of All Time upon his WWE debut.

Fenix could say that he's the best luchador of all time on his debut and get interrupted by Rey Mysterio. This could lead to a feud between Fenix and the Lucha World Order leader.

#1.The other half of The Lucha Bros Penta

Rey Fenix is best known for his work with Penta as The Lucha Bros in the Indies and AEW. He has been teaming up with Penta for a long time, and it would be great to see him feud with his brother.

Penta and Rey Fenix would be a great match for each other, as even Penta made his WWE debut recently. It could lead to them teaming again in WWE and getting a Tag Team Title match in the future.

