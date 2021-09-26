First 5 picks of 2020 WWE Draft Night 1: Where are they now?

WWE has announced that the 2021 WWE Draft will take place in October across two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. This year's Draft is taking place almost 12 months after the 2020 draft.

Night One of the 2021 WWE Draft will take place on the October 1st episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Night Two will then conclude the Draft on the October 4th episode of Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Draft sees the superstars of WWE assigned or reassigned to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown as the rosters are shaken up.

Ahead of this year's Draft, let's look back at the first five picks of the 2020 WWE Draft and how the past 12 months panned out for these selections.

#5 The Hurt Business (WWE RAW)

The fifth and final pick in the first round of the 2020 WWE Draft saw The Hurt Business faction remain on Monday Night RAW. The group included then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

The Hurt Business had quickly established themselves as a dominant force on RAW, feuding with RETRIBUTION, The Street Profits, and The New Day.

After being drafted to RAW, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin struck gold as they captured the RAW Tag Team Championships at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

This success continued as Bobby Lashley captured the first WWE Championship of his career during the March 1st, 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, Lashley and MVP kicked Benjamin and Alexander out of the faction after they dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy