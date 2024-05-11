First to hold new title, The Big 3 swerve, and more - 4 directions for Naomi after her unfortunate loss on WWE SmackDown

WWE got a big boost to their women's division this past January. After nearly two years away from the company, the talented Naomi returned in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While Naomi didn't win, she has remained a pivotal player on television ever since. She has competed at every main roster Premium Live Event this year, from the 2024 Royal Rumble to Backlash France just a week ago.

The Queen of Glow hoped to make her name a reality by winning the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. She battled Nia Jax in the tournament's opening round this week on SmackDown. While the two had an excellent match, things didn't go in Naomi's favor, and she ultimately lost.

This marks two big losses for Naomi within the space of a week. Now some fans are wondering what might be next for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. This article will look at a handful of possible directions her career could take moving forward.

Below are four directions for Naomi after her unfortunate loss on WWE SmackDown:

#4. She could ask Bayley for a WWE Women's Championship rematch

Expand Tweet

Bayley is having a great time in 2024. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January after losing far more than she had won throughout the prior two years. From there, she challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania and claimed the title.

From there, she was challenged by Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship on television, but the encounter was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton. This paved the way for a Triple Threat Match for the title, where The Role Model emerged victorious.

While Naomi certainly lost at Backlash France, she and Bayley have yet to have a proper one-on-one match. Naomi could ask her friend for a rematch. If Bayley says yes, the pair could put on a classic.

#3. Naomi could turn heel

Expand Tweet

Naomi is an extremely popular WWE star. Before her return and during her last run, fans loved her. Since making her comeback in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the 53-year-old may be more popular than ever.

Still, playing to the audience and being the definitive "good girl" isn't working in Naomi's favor. She didn't win the Women's Royal Rumble Match; she didn't win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and she got pinned in the Triple Threat Match at Backlash France.

If Naomi wants to take things to the next level in WWE, she may have to do so by turning heel. This could even coincide with the previous entry. Naomi could ask for or even demand a title match with Bayley before turning heel and cheating to win the gold. It may be underhanded, but success is success.

#2. She could become the first-ever United States Women's Champion

Naomi at Backlash France [Image via WWE.com]

WWE NXT is shaking things up. Fans have long requested a women's mid-card title, and the white and gold brand will be the first to create the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. The inaugural champion will be crowned in a Six-Woman Ladder Match at Battleground on June 09, 2024.

Naturally, fans are waiting for something similar on the main brands. For example, RAW would likely have the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and SmackDown would have the Women's United States Title.

If a Women's United States Championship is created, Naomi could be the first champion. She is extremely talented and could regularly put on bangers with the likes of Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Blair Davenport, among others. Naomi, as the first-ever title holder, would make her part of history.

#1. Naomi could be a Women's Tag Team Champion under Freebird Rules

Expand Tweet

An exciting trio was formed to counter Damage CTRL on SmackDown. Naomi and Bianca Belair, two long-time friends, were soon joined by the powerful Jade Cargill. The trio defeated Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania.

Since then, Naomi has chased the Women's Championship, while Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill collectively won the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The Big Three of the company all hoped to have gold, but so far, only two have won belts.

That doesn't necessarily have to be the case, however. The Big 3 could decide to implement Freebird Rules. For those unaware, this would mean all three women share the coveted title, and any two can defend the gold at any point in time. The New Day infamously did this in more recent times, but it was made famous by Michael Hayes, Buddy Roberts, and Terry Gordy.

