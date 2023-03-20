First-time ever match with WrestleMania main eventer, repackaged superstar - 5 dream WWE matches for Sasha Banks if she returns

Sasha Banks in WWE is no more. The former SmackDown Women's Champion appeared on New Japan Pro Wrestling programming in the past few months, which excited many fans while leaving others disappointed.

Despite no longer working for World Wrestling Entertainment, she remains in the news. Any time she does media, fans try to read into everything Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, says. Much of the WWE Universe is still hopeful of a return in the future.

Many are under the impression that Banks is in Japan to live out her dream. They believe that she will have a few big-time matches before returning "home" to RAW or SmackDown. While there's no way to know for sure what her plans are, the theory could be accurate.

If Banks does return to the biggest wrestling company in the world, there are a lot of fresh matches for her to have. She hasn't wrestled there in nearly a year, with numerous stars being called up or re-hired since then and others being repackaged. With so many exciting opportunities, what big-time bouts could she have upon returning?

Below are five dream WWE matches for Sasha Banks if she returns.

#5. Piper Niven is refreshed and could make for an awesome counterpart

Piper Niven

Piper Niven is back! The former NXT UK star joined WWE's main roster under a new name and gimmick. While she made the Doudrop persona work as well as she could, Niven has returned to her old gimmick and plans to take over the main roster.

The powerful Piper officially returned to her old name at the 2023 Royal Rumble event and has been a threat on WWE RAW in the two months since. She doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania, but she is on a path to superstardom.

Sasha Banks and Piper Niven make for a very intriguing bout. They're polar opposites physically, but sometimes opposite styles make for the most exciting matches. Given Banks' ability to sell, Piper will look more dominant than ever fighting The Boss.

#4. Candice LeRae is a veteran in the ring

Candice LeRae is a popular star on WWE RAW. She's been wrestling for over two decades, with a lot of success on the indie scene prior to joining NXT. While on the former black & gold brand, Candice captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Poison Pixie has a handful of minor stories going on at once. She is potentially forming a kinship with Nikki Cross, but she's also been fighting with Rhea Ripley & Judgment Day. On top of that, Candice often teams up with Mia Yim.

Given LeRae's tenure in pro wrestling and stature, Banks likely looked up to Candice when she first started wrestling over a decade ago. The two clashing could be a great full-circle moment for Sasha, while also helping elevate Candice to the next level.

#3. Roxanne Perez looked up to the likes of Bayley & Sasha Banks before joining WWE

Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion. The talented star defeated Mandy Rose for the title earlier this year and she appears to be poised for superstardom.

The firecracker that is Perez is unfortunately down with what is seemingly a kayfabe injury. She reenacted a classic Shawn Michaels spot from the 1990s, collapsing after a match against Meiko Satomura. Her status as champion is currently unclear.

The talented Perez looked up to Sasha. In fact, Cora Jade has even said Bayley and Sasha Banks' rivalry inspired their own on the developmental brand. With Banks moving into the veteran role, she and Roxanne could be a clash of different generations.

#2. Meiko Satomura is a dream opponent for almost any female superstar

Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura is an icon in professional wrestling. She wrestled for decades prior to joining WWE, but has since become a dominant champion in the now-defunct NXT UK brand. Her reign with the NXT UK Women's Championship was one of the best in the title's history.

The Final Boss recently made her full-time move to NXT after being such a dominant champion on NXT UK. She recently challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title and took the champion to her limit.

Given Sasha's love for Japanese wrestling, she certainly has an immense level of respect for Meiko. Returning to WWE and feuding with the Japanese legend could potentially be a dream come true for the woman now calling herself The CEO.

#1. Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley have never gone one-on-one

Rhea Ripley is a force to be reckoned with. The Australian WWE Superstar has been a champion on every brand she's been a part of, including NXT UK, NXT, and Monday Night RAW. She's even held tag team gold.

The Nightmare is currently set to headline Night One of WWE WrestleMania. She'll go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, hoping to finish a story three years in the making.

Surprisingly, Sasha & Rhea never had a one-on-one match. They've only interacted in multi-person bouts. With Rhea potentially becoming the top female star in the company this year, a fight between The Eradicator & The Blueprint would be a dream come true.

