Five Best Movies with WWE Stars in Leading Roles

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 29 Aug 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock has become one of the most successful actors on the planet

WWE and Hollywood have a lot in common. Both industries are riddled with melodrama, larger than life characters and politics, and both industries are notoriously difficult to be successful in.

It is no surprise then that several WWE superstars have gone on to find success on the silver screen.

The lore of Hollywood has always been a problem for WWE management, with several major stars hanging up their boots and heading out to LA to make their living there.

Of course, some superstars have gone on to be more successful than others so for the sake of variety, this list is limited to one film per wrestler, otherwise, this list would be entitled 'Five best movies starring Dwayne Johnson'.

With several former superstars, including Wade Barrett and Batista starring in movies released this month, let's take a look at the five best movies with WWE stars in leading roles.

#5 They Live

They Live is one of the most iconic films of the 1980s

Horror auteur, John Carpenter has one of the most iconic filmographies of the 1980s, and one of his finest outings, They Live, features WWE icon Roddy Piper in the lead role.

Despite performing fairly poorly at the box office, the film has gone on to earn cult status among film fans, due in no small part to the iconic lead performance of former WWE superstar, Piper.

Piper is widely regarded as one of the most charismatic WWE superstars of all time, and he had no difficulty transmitting that charisma onto the big screen. His iconic 'I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass, and I'm all out of bubble gum' quickly became a Hollywood favourite, and can still be seen on t-shirts and posters around the world to this day.

1 / 5 NEXT