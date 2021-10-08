5 best Nikki Bella moments in WWE

Nikki Bella is one of the most recognized names of the modern era in WWE. Bella has become a household name through her time with the company, as well as her ventures outside of the ring.

Nikki is a reality television star, social media influencer and entrepreneur, and also recently became a mother to her son, Matteo, in June 2020. The Fearless One can just about do it all.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the best Nikki Bella moments in WWE.

#5. Nikki Bella making her WWE debut in 2008

Lily♡ @BellasflairK2 Brie was the one who officially debuted as 1, but in August 2008 the twin magic was discoveredNikki & Brie are the first and only female twins in WWE history.The double trouble was just beginning #HallofFamebellas Brie was the one who officially debuted as 1, but in August 2008 the twin magic was discoveredNikki & Brie are the first and only female twins in WWE history.The double trouble was just beginning#HallofFamebellas https://t.co/64EIPmS9Fx

Nikki Bella, along with her twin sister Brie, made their WWE debut in the summer of 2008. Brie was the first of the duo to taste the in-ring action, but Nikki was immediately introduced at the same time.

The Bella's had a trick that Brie would switch with Nikki mid-match, unbeknownst to the referee, that it was different person. This was eventually dubbed 'Twin Magic' by WWE.

Nikki made her in-ring main roster debut during a special episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England. She teamed up with Brie to defeat Victoria and Natalya. At the time, she was still learning her craft at WWE development promotion Florida Championship Wrestling.

Prior to joining the WWE, Nikki and Brie at 22-years old opted to sign-up for WWE's Diva Search in 2006. Former WWE Women's and Divas Champion Layla El won the competition, but neither Bella made the cut.

Lily♡ @BellasflairK2 They cast in WWE in 2006 to be Divas, Although they did not officially win, they gained attention and landed a contract. They cast in WWE in 2006 to be Divas, Although they did not officially win, they gained attention and landed a contract. https://t.co/b0OPiR0jA0

Nikki revealed to Forbes that it was her twin sister who gave her the bug to want to become a wrestler.

“When Brie started showing me what the women were doing at WWE…That’s my calling! I get to be athletic, and I get to entertain, and be larger than life and be this character. And I get paid for it? It was like God came down and said, ‘This is it!’” Nikki Bella said (h/t Forbes)

The Bella Twins didn't give up on their quest after not making the cut on the WWE Diva Search. They begged producers to give them another chance, and eventually the WWE signed them both to developmental contracts.

For Nikki, this was just the beginning of her incredible journey to the top of WWE and to stardom. She was trained by Tom Pritchard and Natalya and had all the tools moving forward to make a name for herself.

