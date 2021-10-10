5 best Victoria matches in WWE

During WWE's Ruthless Aggression era, Victoria was one of the leading players in the women's division. While WWE's Divas were treated mainly as eye candy, Victoria stepped up and showed what it meant to be a wrestler in WWE.

She will be remembered as one of the toughest and most fearless women's competitors of all time. Victoria is still highly regarded by her peers and the WWE and is looked up to by many of today's female wrestlers.

That being said, let's take a look at five of Victoria's best matches in WWE.

#5 Victoria vs. Molly Holly - Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 20

When you talk about WrestleMania moments, Victoria got hers on the grandest stage of them all. At WrestleMania 20 in Madison Square Garden, the Women's Championship was on the line in a Hair vs. Title match. Challenger and former champion Molly Holly put her hair on the line to prove she could beat Victoria.

Surprisingly, it was Molly Holly who pitched the match as she was desperate to appear at WrestleMania. she told Ring the Belle:

"The writers told me that there was only room for one women’s match at WrestleMania. They were going to do a pillow fight or a mud match. I was really devastated and thought I gotta come up with something that makes them change their minds. So I put a bald cap on and had my photo taken. I made a booklet with a bunch of different storylines showing my head getting shaved. I presented it to Stephanie McMahon and some of the writers and said: ‘I’m willing to shave my head, can I please be on WrestleMania?’ Sure enough, they came back to me couple days later and said ‘All right, we’ll let you get your head shaved at WrestleMania," Molly Holly said. (h/t 411 Mania)

The match was placed ninth on the WrestleMania card out of twelve matches. Victoria walked in as the champion and managed to defeat Molly Holly using a backslide.

The match itself was given almost five minutes, but it delivered on all fronts. Victoria and Molly Holly showcased their talents, with the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats to see the outcome.

Of course, following the match, as per the stipulation, Molly Holly was strapped to a barbers chair, and her head was shaved bald. For Victoria to walk in as Women's Champion and retain the title and shave her opponent's head bald, it was undoubtedly a WrestleMania moment to treasure.

