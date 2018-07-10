Five best WWE storylines in the last five years

A fairy-tale ending

WWE has the dubious distinction of juggling numerous storylines at a time to varying degrees of success.

Some of these storylines turn into duds or are dead on arrival, but every now and then, WWE stumbles upon something truly special. The company has struck gold a few times over the last few years and each of those stories has offered viewers something truly special.

A lot of the storylines in the WWE are rather run-of-the-mill, but there are some that defy convention and are all the better for it. Without much further ado, let's check out the 5 best WWE storylines in the last five years.

#1 Daniel Bryan overcoming The Authority

Daniel Bryan was an immensely popular WWE Superstar before he got screwed out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Summerslam because of The Authority.

After waging war against John Cena in the main-event and pinning him clean in the centre of the ring, few would have expected the guest referee Triple H, to turn around and pedigree Bryan, just to have Money in the Bank Winner Randy Orton cash-in his briefcase and end Bryan's reign in mere minutes.

This could have easily been the final nail in Bryan's coffin as a prospective main-eventer in the company, but the WWE Universe had different ideas.

Live audiences hijacked live shows with thunderous ovations and cheers for Bryan and they refused to accept anyone else at the top of the mountain, despite him being beaten down over and over again at the hands of The Authority.

Bryan eventually got more over than any other Superstar in the history of the company, which forced WWE's hand into placing Bryan in the main-event of Wrestlemania 30 in a triple threat match alongside Randy Orton and a newly-returned Batista.

Bryan actually pulled double duty that night, by first beating Triple H to insert himself into the Championship match and then enduring a ton of punishment to make Batista tap-out anyway.

By the time Wrestlemania rolled around, most of the WWE Universe already knew the outcome of this storyline, but Bryan's eventual victory was one of the most feel-good moments in WWE history and will always be remembered fondly.