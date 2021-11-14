5 biggest WWE superstars that didn’t make it out of NXT

NXT's journey in WWE as a third brand started in 2012. Spearheaded by Triple H, it was initially somewhat of a developmental system, before becoming its own full-fledged show some years later.

Superstars usually graduate from the black-and-gold brand before being called up to the main roster. It eventually became the place where superstars wanted to perform because of the sheer quality of product that the brand was producing.

Over the years, we have seen a number of elite superstars arrive from NXT such as Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and of course, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. However, there are many big names didn't make it to the main roster after a run on NXT for one reason or another.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest WWE superstars that didn’t make it out of NXT.

#5 Hideo Itami didn't move up WWE's main roster

You may know Hideo Itami as KENTA in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who also recently appeared in AEW. Before making his way back to Japan in 2019, he competed for WWE on NXT.

During his time with Triple H's brand, he hit a few obstacles along the way in the form of some major injuries. At one point, the one-time IWGP United States Champion was ruled out of action for a year and a half.

Despite being one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, after signing with WWE from Pro-Wrestling NOAH in 2014, he never made it to the main roster. He did compete for WWE's 205 Live brand in a number of matches on RAW, but he was never officially considered a part of RAW or SmackDown.

The now-KENTA spoke with NJPW1972.com about his time with WWE:

"It’s hard to put into words but… it was a very tough five years. I got hurt, and beyond that I was really grasping for something during that whole time. It’s like, I came into the company to bring my style of wrestling worldwide, but what that actually became was bending and adapting to what the company wanted. That’s important in a sense, but the strength and aggression that I bring to the table got lost. That’s a real shame," KENTA said. (h/t Daily DDT)

It is a shame that his time with WWE didn't work out how he intended, but it is great to see the Japanese star flourishing once again.

