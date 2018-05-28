Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Five Bold Predictions For Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

WWE have a chance to do something pretty bold at Money in The Bank, but are they brave enough to do these five things?

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 14:44 IST
3.88K

Money in The Bank,
The Money in The Bank pay per view could be the change the WWE Universe is looking for

While WWE hasn't had much luck with pay per views over the past couple of months, especially after Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns failed to excite at Greatest Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank is the company's chance to turn things around.

Not only does MITB offer that chance by allowing WWE to tip their hand for what they have planned for the future of the title picture, it also gives them a chance to fix many of the mistakes that plagued them this year. With that being said and a lot of possibilities floating around on what exactly fans can expect at Money in The Bank, here are five bold predictions for the event!

#5 Someone costs Aj Styles the last man standing match

Aj Styles,
Are AJ Styles' days as WWE Champion numbered?

AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura will most likely reach its conclusion at Money in The Bank and while most fans are hoping for Styles to come out with a clean victory, that idea seems to have several flaws in it. In fact, it seems to go against the trend of WWE protecting Nakamura over the past couple of months.

While Nakamura did lose clean at WrestleMania 34 to AJ Styles, he recovered quickly by turning heel on his longtime friend after the match. The feud then boiled over to Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash, where both men were protected by a DQ finish and a double count-out respectively.

With that being said and the trend of WWE wanting to protect Nakamura for future matchups in mind, it makes sense that WWE is going to have some kind of dirty finish take place at Money in The Bank. How it ultimately happens remains to be seen, but one would think that Nakamura would get some assistance from someone and go on to win the match.

Who that person is also remains to be seen and will be hard to determine since WWE hasn't really hinted at anything like that, but it would be a great opportunity for the company to put someone in a high profile heel role on the blue brand.

WWE Money in the Bank Stephanie McMahon Shinsuke Nakamura
