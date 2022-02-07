5 children of WWE legends who could be the next big thing

Throughout the history of WWE, there have been multiple generations of superstars who have stepped in the ring. From the Ortons to the Anoa'i family, a handful of generations have been represented over the last 100 years.

It is the lifeblood of the business, seeing superstars joining the company, whose family members had appeared before them has become a regular occurrence.

There's always a sense of intrigue surrounding that particular superstar, with a lot of questions as to just how far they can go. Randy Orton, for example, is the son of Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. and the grandson of Bob Orton Sr. The Viper has surpassed both their achievements in WWE over the last twenty years.

It's not always an easy feat to live up to the expectations of having a famous last name. Take Carlito for example. Though he is a talented performer, he hasn't quite hit the heights that his father, Carlos Colón, did throughout his career just yet.

That being said, let's take a look at five children of WWE legends who could be the next big thing.

#5 Charlie Dempsey could be the next big thing in WWE

Current NXT UK star Charlie Dempsey could be a huge hit someday, especially if he is to follow in his father's footsteps.

His father is William Regal, and fans may remember Charlie being called Bailey Mathews before his name was changed. Mathews is the real surname of William Regal and Charlie Dempsey.

Regal was one of the finest entertainers of his generation. Not only that, he could hang with anyone who stepped in between the ropes with him. Dempsey has all that same potential in the palm of his hand.

At present, he's somewhat of a hidden gem on NXT UK, which can only be seen on the WWE Network. Once he has more experience under his belt, there may be an opportunity for him to move up the ranks to NXT 2.0. to aid his progression.

All eyes will be on Charlie Dempsey to see if he can reach the potential that his father achieved during his 30-year career.

