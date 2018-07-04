5 Controversial Roman Reigns Rumors That The WWE Universe Needs To Know about

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.03K // 04 Jul 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What is going on with Roman Reigns right now?

Love him or hate him, almost everyone in The WWE Universe has an opinion about Roman Reigns. Of course, some of the negativity he receives isn't his fault, especially since he was pushed multiple times by the company when he wasn't ready, but his lackluster promos and less than acceptable charisma were serious factors in that.

With that being said and WWE seemingly shifting Roman Reigns' character a little bit on Monday Night Raw, here are five rumors that The WWE Universe needs to know about Roman Reigns and WWE's plan for him going forward. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think WWE's new plan for Reigns will work.

#5 Dean Ambrose turning on The Shield.

Dean Ambrose can change everything by turning on Roman Reigns!

Believe it or not, WWE has an opportunity to rewrite history when it comes to how the Shield faction came to an end. While it was Seth Rollins that turned heel and joined The Authority the first time by attacking his friends, WWE now has an opportunity to change that and turn Ambrose into the villain this time.

According to Brad Sheppard from Bodyslam.net, "Dean Ambrose could return to WWE as a heel and insert himself into the Universal Championship picture. This means that if either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins could win the Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then Ambrose could step into a feud with one of his former teammates."

Not only does that allow for WWE to put The Shield back together for a period of time, it will also allow for Ambrose to betray Reigns down the line, which could gain the troubled star a lot of sympathy if done right. In fact, that plot twist, along with his heelish demeanor last week on Raw could be a sign that WWE's plan to make him the guy is working.