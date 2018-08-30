7 Ways Fans Were Tricked Into Rooting For Roman Reigns On Raw This Week

How did WWE pull off getting fans behind Roman Reigns this week?

The WWE Universe might have shown absolute disdain for Roman Reigns in the past, but it is becoming harder and harder to do with how the company has booked the current Universal championship. In fact, between The Shield reunion, a legitimate-looking win over Brock Lesnar and better promos, it's almost impossible to hate Reigns at this point.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, it became even more impossible not to root for Roman Reigns this week on Raw and the company is definitely winning the war on making him the top guy. With that being said and a lot happening on the last edition of Raw to make this happen, here is everything they did in order to get Reigns cheered by the end of the night.

As always, let us know your thoughts about the tactics to get Roman Reigns cheered in the comments below and be sure to let us know if you think WWE will succeed in making Roman Reigns the top guy of the company. Finally, please tell us if you noticed something else WWE did to get Reigns cheered that we may have missed along the way.

#7 Teaming Roman Reigns up with Braun Strowman

Teaming up Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman together had an obvious effect on The WWE Universe.

It was interesting to see Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns be on the same page during the opening segment of Monday night raw and there is no doubt that WWE used that to their advantage. Not only was that evident by the one-liners both babyfaces threw at McIntyre and Ziggler, but also by how WWE teamed them up together for the main event

WWE has done this before countless times to try to transfer one person's popularity to another and it seemed to absolutely work Monday Night on Raw. Maybe that was due to how amazing of a team they seemed to be together or by the obvious tension that was there during the match, but the overall intent of the team up was to try to get Braun Strowman fans behind Roman Reigns.

