4 current WWE Superstars who hold WrestleMania records

WrestleMania 38 is just days away. WWE Superstars will be preparing for the big event, making sure they're at their peak, physically and mentally, by the time The Show of Shows rolls around.

Every superstar that steps into the ring at 'Mania gets the opportunity to create history, whether it's an extraordinarily memorable moment, a jaw-dropping match, or setting a WrestleMania record.

With that said, let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars who hold WrestleMania records:

#4. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the only two women to win the main event on The Show of Shows

Becky Lynch captured the RAW & SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will collide at WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. The pair hold a significant record at The Show of Shows. They are the only two female performers in WWE history to win the main event match at 'Mania.

Big Time Becks walked out of WrestleMania 35 as RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event, defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Bianca beat Sasha Banks two years later to win the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night 1 of the two-night spectacle in Tampa, Florida.

#3. Seth Rollins is the only person to cash-in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania

At Money in the Bank 2014, Seth Rollins got his hands on the briefcase in a ladder match to guarantee a future world title match at a time of his choosing.

During the WrestleMania 31 WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Rollins sought out his opportunity. He cashed in and captured the title in what was dubbed "The Heist of the Century."

It leaves Seth Rollins the only person to have ever cashed in the Money in the Bank on the biggest stage.

#2. Sasha Banks has lost all of her matches at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks walking into WrestleMania 37 as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Undertaker went 21-0 on The Show of Shows before The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar ultimately conquered his streak in 2014. It's a feat nobody has replicated yet.

On the flip side, one current superstar is on a torrid losing streak at WrestleMania: Sasha Banks. The Boss has tasted six defeats, including pre-show losses. It's an unwanted record that the five-time RAW Women's Champion will hope to put behind her soon.

#1. Brock Lesnar is still the youngest WWE competitor to headline a WrestleMania event

Pav @WrestlinGifs Brock Lesnar v Kurt Angle / Wrestlemania 19 Brock Lesnar v Kurt Angle / Wrestlemania 19 https://t.co/YNhLm3ZSok

Brock Lesnar broke onto the scene in WWE in 2002 and instantly became a major player. Dubbed "The Next Big Thing," Lesnar became the youngest-ever WWE Champion in history at the time by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam that same year.

Months later, Lesnar went on to the main event WrestleMania 19 against Kurt Angle to become WWE Champion again. With this, The Beast became the youngest ever performer to main event 'Mania at 25, a record that still stands.

Do you think Sasha Banks should have already won a match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sasha Banks break her losing streak record at this year's WrestleMania? Yes No 6 votes so far