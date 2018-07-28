5 Dream Matches That WWE Must Do At Summmerslam

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.88K // 28 Jul 2018, 11:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What does WWE have planned for Summerslam this year?

Summerslam.

Its known lovingly by The WWE as the biggest party of the summer, but its also one of WWE's big four pay per views, which pretty much guarantees it will receive an added sense of attention. In fact, Summerslam, much like WrestleMania, Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble are often mapped out months in advance to ensure a cohesive storyline.

Whether that turns out working or not is pretty subjective and dependent on what each individual fan wants, but WWE usually puts on a blockbuster show when it comes to one of their big four. With that being said and the current line up for pay per view, one has to wonder where the dream matches are!

While WWE does include Rousey versus Bliss and Aj Styles versus Samoa Joe, there are a lot of other seemingly perfect matches that WWE is hasn't set up yet. In fact, one has to wonder if WWE will ever pull the trigger on some of these dream matches or just let the moment slip away.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In the end, here are five blockbuster matches that WWE must book in order to ensure a successful pay per view.

#5 Finn Balor versus Triple H

Could this be a match of the year candidate?

WWE has done mentor versus student several times over the course of the company's existence and while the idea might seem a little tired and unoriginal, it would be the perfect launching pad for Finn Balor to finally reenter the title picture. It would also be one of the most compelling storylines WWE could do and would really add an extra flavor to Summerslam.

In the end, WWE can do the predictable and do Baron Corbin versus Finn Balor a second time, but it just seems to make so much more sense for Triple H to go one on one with The Demon King. Not only would it allow Balor to work against a well established villain, it also would be a way for WWE to try to build Balor up as top guy material.

In the end, maybe The WWE Universe does want to see Balor versus Corbin again and while that does seem like a possibility, it pales in comparison to what WWE could do between Balor and Triple H. Furthermore, a win against Triple H would mean so much more to Balor's character and his continued success in the company.

1 / 5 NEXT