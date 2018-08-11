WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Feuds for Roman Reigns if he wins the Universal Title

Who will be Reigns' first challenger if he defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

Next Sunday, Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title for the third time so far in 2018.

Lesnar defeated Reigns with relative ease at WrestleMania, and would then retain his belt thanks to a controversial finish at The Greatest Royal Rumble event a few weeks later.

While you can never rule out WWE swerving us when it comes to Brock Lesnar, most fans are expecting Reigns to finally end The Beast Incarnate's reign of terror at SummerSlam and finally get his hands on the Universal title.

The nature of Lesnar's reign means that fans are not used to seeing the belt on TV every week, and building a solid feud for Reigns once Lesnar has been vanquished should be a priority.

The title scene on Monday nights has suffered a lot of damage under Brock Lesnar, but the continued presence of a champion on television should help reestablish several superstars as main-event talents.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential feuds for Roman Reigns if he wins the Universal title at SummerSlam.

#1 Kevin Owens

Owens and Reigns have had several great matches in the past

Kevin Owens could be the dark horse at SummerSlam. The former Universal champion will go one on one with Braun Strowman for the Money in the Bank briefcase early in the night, and if he wins, then there is every chance he could walk away from Brooklyn as the first ever two-time Universal champion.

If that is the case, and Owens cashes in on Reigns, then you can guarantee that the two men will be locked in a feud for the next few months.

Adding fuel to this theory is the fact that the WWE has reportedly advertised Roman Reigns Vs Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, the pay-per-view which follows this year's SummerSlam.

Reigns and Owens have taken part in several excellent matches in the past, and Owens taking the title would at least be something a little bit different from the usual big men dominating the Raw main event scene.

