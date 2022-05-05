5 finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Freakin' Rollins is the best feud heading into WrestleMania Backlash. The program began at WrestleMania 38 and got more intense in the following month.

Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE at 'Mania, revealing himself to be Rollins' mystery opponent. The two waged war in the ring. In a closely-fought battle, The American Nightmare picked up the victory.

The Visionary took exception to his defeat at The Show of Shows, saying he wasn't prepared for a surprise opponent. He challenged Rhodes to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, which the latter accepted without hesitation.

Fans have every reason to be excited for Round Two between the two rivals. One of the best parts is that it's genuinely difficult to pick a winner. The former Legacy member has all the momentum, but no one can ever count The Architect out.

In that regard, here are five possible finishes to the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins matchup:

#5. Rhodes pins Rollins clean again

Rhodes holds a win over Rollins.

Cody Rhodes' mega WWE return was marked by an equally mega match against Seth Freakin' Rollins. Rhodes took the victory, pinning his opponent clean in the ring.

Fans will see a better and more driven Rollins as he looks to avenge his loss. However, WWE's latest asset is riding a ton of momentum, and the company would be foolish to make it evaporate by having him lose to The Revolutionary.

The former Monday Night Messiah is a superstar in his own right and won't suffer a loss of his credibility if he's defeated. Rhodes should win 2-0 and make a case to enter the world championship scene.

#4. Rollins evens the score

Or, you know, we can have an equalizer.

WWE has a blockbuster feud on their hands, and as much as we aren't fans of 50-50 booking, it'd make sense to keep the rivalry going. That would require Rollins to take a win over Rhodes and have a decisive third matchup.

Somehow, someway, Rollins could sneak a win and hand Rhodes a welcome back gift in the form of a reality check. Whether he wins clean or by cheating is another thing, but it perfectly sets up a more intense feud post-WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. Both get counted out

The rivalry is perhaps too intense for a definitive winner this time around.

Many top matches have ended without a decisive winner. Countout and the disqualification (more on that later) are the tools WWE can use to get away with having neither superstar lose. One possible scenario is both Cody and Seth staying out of the ring beyond the ten count.

Take your pick: the two rivals brawl so much that they fail to beat the count, or are incapacitated outside the ring. A battle of attrition means a reasonable finish that'll keep the feud running on all cylinders.

#2. Rhodes gets disqualified

Seth Rollins recently got into Cody Rhodes' head by mentioning his father. The first time the feud got personal, opening up a horde of possibilities for their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Tensions will be boiling over when Rhodes and Rollins meet for their match. The latter will use everything in his playbook to take the victory he desperately wants. That could include some mid-match personal shots to trigger the former AEW star to do something illegal, like using a steel chair.

The Visionary is looking to notch a win by any means necessary. Doing it by getting him disqualified is something he could gloat about for weeks.

#1. A screwy finish leads to a restart with new stipulations

It has Match of the Night written all over it.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash will be a traditional singles match, similar to their first outing. However, WWE has the opportunity to spice things up and give us an encounter under different stipulations.

Given the intense rivalry between the two, the match could have an anticlimactic ending. That's when someone from the back should appear and restart the match under new rules. It would allow the performers to up the intensity and deliver a matchup for the ages.

Edited by Abhinav Singh