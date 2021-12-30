5 most liked WWE Tweets of 2021

It has been a year full of memorable moments in WWE. From the continued reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as Universal Champion to Becky Lynch making her long-awaited return following her pregnancy.

WWE has a number of ways they can capture these moments and share them with the WWE Universe. Whether live on television, through their YouTube channel or also through social media on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

One of the company's strongest weapons is on Twitter. They currently have over 11 million followers and can reach up to 396.5 million users who use the platform. It gives the WWE Universe the opportunity to interact, retweet, like and show WWE exactly what they like or loathe.

That being said, let's take a look at the five most liked WWE Tweets of 2021.

#5 WWE remembers Jon Huber, A.K.A. Luke Harper on his birthday in December 2021

WWE @WWE On his birthday, we remember the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. On his birthday, we remember the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. https://t.co/M85RVJIuOB

On December 26, 2020, Jon Huber, better known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper, sadly passed away.

He passed away just ten days after his 41st birthday in a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. The cause of death was revealed to have been caused by a rare lung condition, confirmed by his widow, Amanda.

Huber was released by WWE in December 2019, and he joined Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling the following year. Despite not having been a part of the company during the latter days of his career, WWE respectfully honored the former Intercontinental Champion on his birthday this year.

On December 16, WWE posted a happy birthday message to their former Superstar which read:

"On his birthday, we remember the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper."

The world of professional wrestling came together to interact with the post and also share their love for Jon Huber. Many also responded by praising WWE for their class act for acknowledging his birthday.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW He will never be forgotten. Happy birthday to "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee He will never be forgotten. Happy birthday to "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee https://t.co/tDZaQOEGNj

Overall, the tweet received an enormous response, with 52.8k likes in total being received, as of this writing. It showed that many Twitter users loved the fact that WWE shared such a powerful and emotive message.

Meanwhile, AEW also posted a similar message honoring the late Jon Huber on his birthday. The tweet received 23.8k likes overall.

Of course, it isn't a competition as to how many likes a promotion got, but it shows the sheer impact that the man himself had on the world of professional wrestling. He will never be forgotten.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith