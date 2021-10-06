5 opponents Bianca Belair should feud with on RAW

"The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair has had an incredible year. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and main-evented WrestleMania with Sasha Banks in April. Belair has also been one of SmackDown's main players for the majority of the year.

Bianca Belair now finds herself drafted to Monday Night RAW with new opportunities and opponents in sight. She was drafted to the red brand during the 2021 WWE Draft.

That being said, let's take a look at five opponents Bianca Belair should feud with on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Bianca Belair should feud with Becky Lynch

Andrew @whyyoustooopid Night 1 of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on RAW and women are already opening and main eventing the show.This is MUCH better for Becky and Bianca than being on SmackDown, where most of the time is given to Roman. #WWERAW Night 1 of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on RAW and women are already opening and main eventing the show.This is MUCH better for Becky and Bianca than being on SmackDown, where most of the time is given to Roman. #WWERAW https://t.co/HRU0JatAuU

It is a rivalry that has captured the attention of the WWE Universe. Ever since Becky Lynch made her return to SummerSlam, beating Bianca within a matter of seconds, it has been captivating. Becky not only defeated Belair with ease, she also took the SmackDown Women's Championship from her.

Surprisingly, Lynch has also been drafted to RAW, even though she is SmackDown Women's Champion. It is likely she will lose her title at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. She faces Bianca Belair and SmackDown's Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match.

"The Man" spoke about her return to SummerSlam and defeating Bianca Belair with the New York Daily News:

"Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca and give her more of a chance to look like she’s got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven’t done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her? I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing," Becky Lynch said (h/t WrestleTalk)

If Sasha was to capture the title and take it back to SmackDown, it would leave the door wide open for Bianca and Becky to settle their war. Their feud immediately became personal following SummerSlam and their one-on-one match at Extreme Rules didn't see a conclusive winner.

Although Bianca was the star of SmackDown and one of the most popular stars in. She and Becky can steal the show each and every week to enhance their feud. Their rivalry deserves a big blow-off match. With the Survivor Series pay-per-view looming, it seems like the perfect setting in front of a rabid WWE Universe in Brooklyn.

Bianca has said in the past on WWE Talking Smack that "The Man" can't hang with her. Becky will always have the SummerSlam win in her pocket to remind Belair. This is a score that needs settling and a match where all the talking needs to be settled inside the squared circle.

