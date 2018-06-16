6 Negative Effects By Brock Lesnar Not Competing At Summerslam

You won't believe who is going to be affected the most by Lesnar not competing at Summerslam. It could even end someones career!

Will Brock Lesnar defend The Universal Title at Summerslam?

It is being reported by The Wrestling Observer that WWE still doesn't have Brock Lesnar scheduled to compete at Summerslam, which is beginning to cause speculation of whether he will show up to the pay per view at all. In fact, some are even wondering when Brock Lesnar's next appearance will actually be.

Complicating the matter further is the fact that Brock Lesnar is The current Universal Title holder and The WWE still doesn't have anyone that can believably take the title off of him. WWE tried to have Reigns be the one to beat him at WrestleMania 34 for the title, but a constant barrage of fan backlash brought that to a screeching halt.

WWE then tried again at Greatest Royal Rumble, but even after making it look like Reigns was screwed out of the title, they still couldn't get fans behind Reigns enough. Unfortunately for The WWE, finding someone that can do that is an ongoing process and could be one of the reasons why they have no plans for Lesnar to defend the title yet.

With that being said, and Summerslam getting closer by the day, it should go without saying that there are going to be a lot of people negatively affected by Lesnar not defending his title at the upcoming pay per view. In fact, Lesnar not defending at Summerslam could have dire consequences for the company for the rest of the year!

Here are six people that will be negatively affected by Lesnar not defending the title.

#6 WWE

How will Brock Lesnar not appearing at Summerslam affect WWE's bottom line?

While a lot of WWE's problems are self-imposed at this point, especially since Lesnar is reportedly making a lot of money per appearance, the company is really going to suffer if they don't have Lesnar appear at Summerslam. In fact, not having a Universal title match at one of the big four pay per views could be catastrophic for the company.

Not only will the decision anger The WWE Universe due to the fact that Lesnar hasn't been seen since his win at Greatest Royal Rumble, but it will also seriously damage the credibility of The Universal title. If all that wasn't bad enough, the company also risks jeopardizing future Universal title plans if they can't get the title off of Lesnar at Summerslam.