Five potential main-events for Survivor Series 2018

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 08 Oct 2018, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series is the next time the whole WWE roster will be under one roof

With Super Show-Down now in the history books, WWE fans will start to turn their attention to the company's next traditional PPV event, Survivor Series.

While there is still Evolution and Crown Jewel to come between now and then, both shows are distinctly different from the traditional WWE PPV events, and Survivor Series is the next time the full WWE roster will all be under one roof for a show.

The show is the company's second longest running event after WrestleMania, and often starts several of the company's biggest storylines heading into their marquee event in April.

This year's Survivor Series has all the potential to be one of the greatest of all time, with several former superstars currently being active in the company, and several possible angles the company could choose to pursue at the event.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five matches that could main-event this year's Survivor Series.

#5 Brock Lesnar and The Authors of Pain Vs The Shield Vs Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Dolph Ziggler

Brock Lesnar will need some backup in his war with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

The WWE's continued emphasis on teams and stables in recent months has led many fans to believe that the company intends on giving us some sort of big stable warfare style match-up at this year's Survivor Series.

If that does turn out to be the case, then you can get bet your bottom dollar that The Shield will be involved in the match.

The current feud between The Shield and The Dogs of War looks set to continue despite The Shield coming out on top in their match at Super Show-Down, and the next chapter in that feud will take place at WWE Crown Jewel when Roman Reigns defends his Universal title against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

As things stand, both Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have some back-up for that match, and despite Brock Lesnar's unrivalled physical presence, not even he can take on six men. It's very likely that Lesnar will seek some assistance of his own to level the playing field at Survivor Series and taking a quick look at the current Raw roster, The Authors of Pain are definitely the best candidates.

The WWE could even make this match more exciting by having not only the Universal title on the line in the match but also the tag-team championship.

1 / 5 NEXT