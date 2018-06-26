5 Potential matches for John Cena at SummerSlam 2018

Who will Big Match John face at the company's second biggest show of the year?

Despite not being a regular on WWE TV, John Cena will still need a big match at SummerSlam

With Money In The Bank now in the history books, WWE fans are beginning to turn their attention towards the company's Summer period.

The company often dip into a creative lull during their post-WrestleMania months, with many fans worn down after such an intense period. After a short break, though, fans are raring to go again as the company's biggest event of the Summer, SummerSlam, approaches.

SummerSlam is still considered by many to be the company's second biggest event of the year, and while that may or may not be true, the company still likes to pull out all of the stops in August.

Over the coming weeks, the company is likely to begin planting the seeds for some of the summer's biggest stories, and it doesn't seem like too much of a leap to presume that John Cena will be involved somewhere.

While he is largely absent from the WWE these days, John Cena remains as one of the company's biggest draws, and it's crazy to imagine him not being involved in the biggest event of the Summer.

Cena may not be on WWE television at the moment, but given his star power, it won't take the company long to establish a rivalry for him for SummerSlam. Let's take at five potential opponents for Cena at this year's event.

#5: Seth Rollins

Rollins deserves a big match at this year's SummerSlam

Seth Rollins' recent defeat at the hands of Dolph Ziggler came as surprise to pretty much everybody, with most fans expecting Rollins to be involved in a big program over the Summer involving the belt.

The most logical reason for Rollins dropping his belt so suddenly though, is that the WWE has something big lined up for him over the Summer.

While the more optimistic portion of the WWE fanbase are hoping that Rollins will end up challenging Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Univeral Championship, most fans realize that that spot is likely going to be reserved for Rollins' former Sheild team-mate, Roman Reigns.

Rollins is likely going to be put into a feud with a returning Ambrose, who is believed to be returning to in-ring action in the very near future, but if he isn't cleared to wrestle, then Cena could definitely work as a stand-in.

The two men put on an excellent match at SummerSlam back in 2015, and while a face vs face match might not be the easiest to book, there could be any number of reasons why the two men might want to pit themselves against each other in Brooklyn.

Rollins is on fire right now, and the WWE needs to capitalize on that momentum and give him a match at SummerSlam worthy of his recent performances, and there are few bigger names in the WWE than John Cena.