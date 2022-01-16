5 potential matches John Cena could have at WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is just a couple of months away, and a John Cena match could well be inked on the match card.

The road to the stupendous event will begin on January 29 at Royal Rumble. The Show of Shows will be a two-night event on April 2 & 3. The AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas will host the extravaganza that could potentially see over 200,000 fans across both nights.

The WWE Universe will no doubt plot matches we'll eventually see. Who will challenge for the WWE Championship? Who will challenge for the Universal Championship? Who will face the RAW & SmackDown Women's Champions?

One question on everyone's lips will be John Cena's status. During his feud with Roman Reigns last summer, he did allude to the fact that he'd be in attendance and that he'd see everybody there.

His role is yet to be determined but with it being a two-night extravaganza, one would assume a match would be in the making. If there's a match lined up for the sixteen-time world champion, WWE will have plenty of options to choose from.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential matches John Cena could have at WrestleMania 38.

#5. John Cena could face Bobby Lashley one-on-one for the first time in over 14 years

John Cena last faced Bobby Lashley one-on-one at The Great American Bash in 2007. On that night in San Jose, Cena defeated Lashley to retain the WWE Championship.

All in all, the match hit all the right notes. It showed the elite level both athletes were performing at, and it was sensed that we would once again see them collide. It didn't happen.

Not long after, Lashley found himself getting surgery for an injury he sustained in the match against Cena. Six months later, he was released.

After over 14 years, WrestleMania could be the place to renew their rivalry and give the WWE Universe the ultimate clash. The two titans have come a long way since 2007, on different journeys, but Lashley is owed his night of redemption to see if he can beat one of the greatest superstars of all time.

