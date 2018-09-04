Five Potential Replacements for Drake Maverick on 205 Live

Drake Maverick was revealed as the new manager of Authors of Pain on Raw

On last night's edition of Raw, Drave Maverick was revealed as the new manager for The Authors of Pain. The group had previously been managed by Paul Ellering during their initial run in NXT, but have been without a manager since getting rid of Ellering during their main roster debut.

The group have floated around in no man's land since making their debut, and fans are hoping that their new alliance with Maverick will help push them up the ranks in the tag-team division.

Questions are being raised, however, concerning Drake Maverick's current position as general manager of the 205 Live brand. While it looks as though Maverick is set to do both roles for the time being, it would be strange to have Maverick playing a heel on Monday nights, and then a face authority figure only 24 hours later.

If this new role turns out to be a success for Maverick and the group, then it seems highly likely that the company will remove Maverick as manager of 205 Live, and find a replacement for him.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five people who could replace Drake Maverick as GM of 205 Live if he does step down.

5. James Ellsworth

You can never rule out the WWE going for the comedy option

The 205 Live brand has been riding a wave of momentum so far in 2018, so it wouldn't be too unlike the WWE to go out of their way to mess things up.

With Paige having sacked James Ellsworth on SmackDown last month, Ellsworth could make his return to the company on an equal level to Paige, setting up a spot of inter-brand rivalry between the two Tuesday night shows.

While Ellsworth might initially attract some viewers, his presence as 205 Live GM would no doubt lead to the show being partially ruined by comedy segments, and would be a major step backwards from Drake Maverick's work.

