Five present WWE superstars who had awesome matches outside the WWE

Top 5 / Top 10
25 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST

The Irish Lass Kicker
The Irish Lass Kicker

The WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and almost every wrestler in the world wishes to work for Vince McMahon and appear before the millions and millions of WWE fans. Before they appear in the WWE, wrestlers usually prove themselves working in a number of promotions such as IMPACT, House of Hardcore, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. In this list we take a look at times present WWE superstars wowed the fans outside the WWE.

Honorable mentions

The WWE roster is made up of talented individuals who have appeared in multiple promotions all over the world. Since this list only mentions five WWE wrestlers, several others deserve an honorable mention.

Becky Lynch earns an honorable mention for her work with One Pro Wrestling, SuperGirls Wrestling and Queen of Chaos. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also appear because of their time as members of the Bullet Club. 


5. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath
The Scottish Psychopath

During his initial run with the WWE, Vince McMahon touted the Scottish Psychopath as the Chosen One and the future of the WWE because not only was he gifted in the middle of the ring, but his character work was also exemplary. In 2014, WWE released McIntyre from his contract giving him the chance to work outside the company and improve his skills.

Drew worked in a number of promotions after his release, starting with Insane Championship Wrestling, where he had some of his most memorable matches.

He fought one of his most memorable matches while in Denmark against Chaos and Michael Fynne who at the time was the Danish Pro Wrestling Champion. At the end of the match, Drew was a double champion, having retained his ICW Heavyweight Champion and winning Michael's championship.

Drew McIntyre also had an unforgettable match against Ricochet at Evolve 33. 


AJ Styles Finn Balor
Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
