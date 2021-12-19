5 reasons why Kevin Owens should win the WWE Championship at Day 1

It could end up being a very newsworthy few weeks for Kevin Owens in the WWE leading up to Day 1. It was confirmed this week that the former Universal Champion has now signed a new contract with the company as per Fightful Select.

Owen's contract was due to expire at the end of January 2022, but it is now said that he has signed a new multi-year deal. This will come to the much delight of WWE, who have seen a lot of talent depart this year, either walking away or being released.

On January 1, 2022, K.O. will compete in a Fatal 4 Way match for the WWE Championship as he challenges Big E, along with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The former Universal Champion has been involved in the main-event picture since being drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

All eyes will be on the match at the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view to see if it will be Kevin Owen's night. The odds will likely be in his favor now that he has signed a new deal, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will walk away with the gold.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Kevin Owens should win the WWE Championship at Day 1.

#5 Kevin Owens should win at Day 1 for committing to WWE

What better way for WWE to really show Kevin Owens that he made the right decision signing a new contract by booking him to win the WWE Title? Kevin Owen's faith in the company will be repaid by WWE presenting him with the biggest prize in the company at Day 1.

Who knows, it may have been something that was negotiated into his new deal, that he would have a run with the championship. After all, it is what every WWE superstar aspires and dreams to someday win.

The cards were stacked with Kevin Owens throughout negotiations, no doubt, especially with recent high-profile WWE departures. He definitely could have used some leverage to encourage the company to give him what he wanted on-screen, and WWE were happy to oblige.

Either way, moving forward, Kevin Owens should be treated like a big deal for remaining loyal to the company. He's given his all since joining WWE in 2014 and that alone is enough for the company to put all their eggs in his basket.

