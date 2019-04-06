5 Reasons why Ronda Rousey is refusing to lose to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35

Is Ronda Rousey refusing to lose the main event of WrestleMania 35?

Let's be honest here.

No matter how Sunday's main event match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch turns out, it will still be a historic moment in WWE history and the culmination of all the hard work put in over the years by the entire women's division. Beyond all that, it will be a crowning moment for one of the three competitors.

But who will it be though? Furthermore, who will be the one taking the deciding pinfall or submission and losing the match of a lifetime? While early indicators suggest that it will be Lynch who ultimately comes out on top, it is also being rumoured that WWE is having trouble agreeing to a finish due to Rousey being unwilling to lose to Lynch.

According to Slice Wrestling " There Still Been No Decision On Who Will Win The Women's Championship Triple Threat As WWE Has Run Into Difficulties With Booking The Finish. Ronda Rousey Has Insisted She Does Not Want To Be Pinned/Submit By Lynch Due To Real Life Heat Between The Two Female SuperStars."

With that being said and only a few days to go before the show of shows and the first ever all women's main event in WWE history, here are five reasons why Ronda Rousey could be refusing to lose to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and happy WrestleMania weekend everyone!

#5. Blurring between fiction and reality

Is this WWE's way of blurring the lines between reality and fiction?

Another thing that the WWE Universe needs to be honest about is the fact that the company has done everything possible to blur the lines between fiction and reality when it comes to this storyline. Not only is that evident by Rousey's epic promo on social media about WWE, but also by just how personal the superstars have been getting about each other's life.

If nothing else, it has really added something special to this feud between Lynch, Rousey and Flair and the company should be applauded for it. With that being said, however, maybe this rumour is just another attempt by WWE to blur the lines a bit and put an extra bit of doubt into fans minds about how Sunday's main event will unfold.

