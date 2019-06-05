Five reasons why Dean Ambrose jumping ship won't hurt WWE

Is WWE losing Dean Ambrose that big of a deal?

As a longtime fan of The Shield and a diehard fan of Dean Ambrose, it was hard to watch The Lunatic fringe walk out on WWE just over a month ago, but interestingly enough, it didn't create the change one thought it would. In fact, while some thought Ambrose's exist would be the beginning of a new ratings war, it has turned out to be anything but.

Think about it! Sure, Ambrose showed up at Double or Nothing as John Moxley and has released killer promo after killer promo in the meantime, but it really has just come across as white noise. Beyond that, while Ambrose was a great midcarder and even a decent champion at times, The WWE Universe has put way to much stock into him.

With that being said and Ambrose now, all in, as the people at AEW would say, here are five reasons WWE doesn't need Dean Ambrose.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you miss Dean Ambrose in WWE or not.

#5 Spent most of his career in the midcard

Dean Ambrose was a midcarder at best.

Let's be honest here.

Dean Ambrose might be a grand slam champion, a former WWE Champion, tag team champion, Intercontiental champion, United States champion and a member of one of the most legendary factions in WWE history, but he spent most of his career in the midcard. He also complained about his positioning on the card a lot.

Of course there's nothing wrong with being unhappy with your position on the overall card and Ambrose probably did deserve better, but it never ended up working out that way. Instead however, Ambrose spent much of his days stuck in the midcard facing middle ground talent, which dosen't make him much of an asset.

Think about it! If AEW had taken someone like Rollins, Ambrose, Aj Styles or anyone else, it would have had a much bigger impact. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe however, they are putting their stock into a midcarder in hopes that he will be able to help transform AEW into this lengendary entity, but he doesn't seem to have the tools to do that.

