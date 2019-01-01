×
5 storylines WWE needs to ditch in 2019

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    01 Jan 2019, 16:40 IST

Will WWE finally put an end to Ambrose versus Rollins in 2019?
Will WWE finally put an end to Ambrose versus Rollins in 2019?

Let's be honest here, there are certain storylines that WWE is doing right now that probably wouldn't be missed if they happened to vanish into thin air. In fact, with the Royal Rumble less than a month away and The Road to WrestleMania 35 kicking off soon, WWE could probably easily dispose storylines that aren't working and capitalize on what is.

But what is working and what isn't? Although that question might sound impossible to answer and purely based on personal taste, there are probably a couple of storylines that everyone can agree needs to be ditched. Whether it ultimately is or not is up to WWE, but wouldn't it be great if WWE just left some of these storylines in 2018?

With that being said and another year finally upon us, here are five storylines that WWE needs to ditch in 2019 and why. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what storylines you believe the company needs to ditch as 2019 moves forward.

#5 Baron Corbin's fall from grace

WWE needs to do something to end Baron Corbin's downward spiral
WWE needs to do something to end Baron Corbin's downward spiral

My, how the mighty have fallen! While watching Baron Corbin finally get what was coming to him after months of abusing his power was cathartic, it was also becoming less and less interesting to watch play out. Furthermore, it is a total waste of a talent like Corbin and will likely ensure that The Lone Wolf is laughing stock for the foreseeable future.

If nothing else, WWE is playing a very predictable game with Baron Corbin in this role and it's just not that fun to watch anymore. Beyond that, you almost start to feel sorry for him after seeing how wasted his character is at this point in time, but him getting losing is going to get old eventually and then WWE will have no use for him.

