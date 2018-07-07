Five Superstars in WWE who can pull off both Heel and Babyface personas

Rollins has been one of the most over Superstars in WWE at the moment

Heel and Babyface. These are two personas that define a Superstar in WWE at the moment. It has been the defining factors in many storylines and blockbuster feuds we have witnessed in WWE over the years.

We have had even authority figures like Vince McMahon, Stephanie Mcmahon dawn the hat of these personas and deliver us some memorable moments. Who can forget the great feud Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin that really changed the landscape of WWE as we know it.

When it comes to the Superstars, there have been quite a few who have had tremendous success embracing both the personas. Triple H, The Rock, Trish Stratus are some of the few legends who have attained tremendous success working as a heel and face. The Big Show was one Superstar who used to switch between the two, so much so that, it was hard to determine what was his character on the main roster week in week out.

If you closely look at the crop of talent in the current roster on RAW, SmackDown Live and NXT, there are Superstars who have the potential to pull off both sides of their character with relative ease. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn are two Superstars who in the recent months have embraced their dark side and executed some interesting moments.

So having said that, let's have a look at five Superstars in WWE at the moment, who can pull off heel and face personas with relative ease.

#5 Aleister Black

Black's main roster call-up isn't far away

Ok, now I know people would find this as a surprise that the current NXT champion Aleister Black is on this list. The man from Amsterdam has worked most of the time as a face, but the reason why he is on the list is because of his character.

What makes me add Black to this list is the dark element present in his character which makes him perfect for taking up both the personas. The guy doesn't talk much, yet can cut some deadly promos.

He is also capable of scaring off his opponents with his unique in-ring antics and his skills on the mat are evident for everyone to see. Add to the fact that the entire WWE Universe sings his theme song every time he enters the arena, WWE certainly has a talent that can take them to new heights.

The main roster call-up for Black isn't far away and whichever brand he ends up on and whatever persona he will embrace, Superstars should be careful so that they don't fade into black!