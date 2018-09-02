Five Superstars That Should Replace Kevin Owens At The Super Showdown PPV

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.40K // 02 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

Who should take Kevin Owen's place at the upcoming pay per view?

The super showdown is only a short time away and while there are tons of other matches to look forward to at the star-studded event, one of the most interesting ones will be who replaces Kevin Owens in the tag team match with Elias, Bobby Lashley and John Cena. WWE originally had Owens scheduled for the tag team match, but that was before Owens quit.

While Kevin Owens quitting the company is said to be a storyline, WWE has already taken extraordinary measures to make sure it looks real, which could mean that WWE keeps him off the show. WWE already moved Owens to the alumni section after his announcement on The August 27th episode of Raw and could be willing to go even further than that.

With that being said and even WWE.com claiming that Elias is going to have to find a new partner for Australia pay per view, here are five superstars that should take Owen's place in the match and why. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think should replace Owens at the super show.

#5 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin could be a difference maker in this match.

If WWE wants to make this match matter, they need to add a sense of gravity to it and there is no better way to do that then to add a hated authority figure into the mix. Not only does it automatically create heat for the heels, especially with Corbin's role as Raw General manager right now, it also allows Lashley and Cena to look like heroes in the process.

In the end, maybe it's not an ideal opponent for the match, but it would at least be fun to watch Corbin get his butt kicked by two of the biggest faces the company has to offer. WWE could even have Elias take the pin in the end, which would protect Corbin moving forward and allow him not to lose momentum heading into the winter months.

