Five superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield

Is Dean Ambrose going to turn his back on The Shield?

This week on Raw, the WWE began to plant the seeds for the inevitable Shield split later in the year.

As most fans had predicted, it looks as though it could be Dean Ambrose who turns on his Shield brethren, with the former WWE Champion being tempted to side with the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre at several points throughout the show.

If Ambrose does turn on Rollins and Reigns, it doesn't necessarily mean that The Shield's run on the main roster is finished though. Instead, the WWE could decide to put another member of the WWE or NXT roster in the group as his replacement, at least for a short while.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose as the third member of The Shield.

5: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is in need of some momentum

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since the departure of Matt Hardy. The WWE is likely figuring out the best direction to go in with the former WWE Champion but one thing is for sure, Wyatt needs to make some sort of impact upon his return.

Wyatt has gone from a main-event talent to a mid-carder with no momentum over the course of the last 18 months, and the WWE needs to figure out a way to make him interesting once again.

Wyatt, under his current gimmick is not exactly a natural fit for The Shield, but with a few character tweaks, he could make an interesting addition to the group.

