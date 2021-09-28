5 most surprising WWE Draft picks

The 2021 WWE Draft begins this week on Friday's edition of SmackDown on FOX.

The WWE Draft marks the time on the WWE calendar that the rosters of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown respectively are "shaken up" as WWE Superstars are assigned to either the red brand or the blue brand.

This year's draft represents the sixteenth WWE Draft overall. Beginning with the initial brand extension in 2002, there have been multiple memorable draft moments, with some draft picks being more surprising than others.

Some of the biggest superstars in WWE history, including legends, champions and Hall of Famers, have made for some incredibly surprising draft picks.

Let's take a closer look at the five most surprising WWE Draft picks in WWE history.

#5. Triple H (Drafted to SmackDown during 2008 WWE Draft)

The 2008 WWE Draft took place during the June 23 episode of Monday Night RAW in San Antonio, Texas.

The draft concept at the time revolved around superstars from either RAW, ECW or SmackDown competing in matches for draft picks for their respective brands.

The main event of the broadcast was a Tri-Branded 15-man battle royal, with five superstars from RAW, SmackDown and ECW all facing off with two draft picks for their brand hanging in the balance.

Friday Night SmackDown's Edge won the match for the blue brand. The Rated-R Superstar last eliminated Monday Night RAW's John Cena for the victory. Therefore, SmackDown received the final two televised draft picks of the evening.

After Mr. Kennedy was drafted from RAW to SmackDown, it was shockingly announced that RAW's WWE Champion Triple H would also be switching Monday Nights for Friday Nights.

Triple H had been a staple of the red brand since 2002, in addition to being the brand's champion, making his switch to SmackDown all the more surprising.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam