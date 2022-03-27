5 things that could happen at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is just days away. The card is almost ready, the superstars are doing the final promotion, and fans eagerly look forward to the show.

WrestleMania is where historical moments get prominence. Whatever happens on The Show of Shows will be talked about for years to come. It's the biggest event in the wrestling industry, which means WWE will have the eyes of the world on its product.

Part of the fun of 'Mania season is predictions. The 38th edition will kick off on April 2, 2022. While no one knows what'll happen, that doesn't mean fans can't guess. Here are five things, predictable or otherwise, that could happen at WrestleMania 38:

#5. Edge demolishes AJ Styles

Edge's transition to the dark side could see him beat Styles.

The potential show-stealer on the WrestleMania 38 card is Edge versus AJ Styles. The iconic stars will lock horns in a long-standing dream match.

However, Edge's heel turn changed things up. His new outlook has made him more dangerous than ever. While we'd have earlier given the Edge to Styles, the current dynamic has reversed opinion.

We think The Rated-R Superstar will beat The Phenomenal One at 'Mania. We're going one step further and predicting that it'll be a dominant victory with a post-match attack to extend the feud further.

#4. Dominik Mysterio turns on his father

The frustration of a WrestleMania loss could see Dominik snap.

WWE has subtly teased Dominik Mysterio's heel turn for so long it seems a matter of time now. It could happen at WrestleMania 38 after losing to The Miz & Logan Paul.

While The Mysterios are the favorites to win, WWE could opt for a shock swerve and have the heels pick up the victory. When that happens, Dominik could finally snap and unleash on his father.

The heel turn could set the father-son duo on a collision course with great storytelling backing it up. The youngster has improved a lot since his debut and seems ready for a shift in character.

#3. Vince McMahon interferes to help Austin Theory win

Pat McAfee's feud with Austin Theory has been a sleeper hit heading into 'Mania. The matchup has had a great build, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon involved in pulling Theory's strings.

The rumors of McMahon facing McAfee at 'Mania, which did the rounds a few weeks ago, have been shut down, but that doesn't mean he can't get involved. No one expects Theory to win, but what if he does it with his mentor's assistance?

We don't think WWE threw this feud together at the last minute. There's something bigger behind this match, and it might get revealed when Vince costs Pat the win.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin comes out of retirement

There's no way Kevin Owens hosts a show and takes a Stunner from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. While he'll take a Stunner, it might be during a match.

Owens has done a great job pushing Austin's buttons over the last few weeks. We're willing to bet the insults won't stop on the big day either, which means fans will see a ticked-off Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 38.

The WWE Hall of Famer shutting Owens up by facing him isn't probable, but it's possible. What's 100% likely is the monster pop Austin will receive if he wants to fight KO.

#1. Brock Lesnar wins both the world championships

It could very well be Lesnar walking out with both titles.

Roman Reigns is the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania 38 with both world titles on his shoulders. Although Roman will undoubtedly take a beating at the hands of Brock Lesnar, he's more likely to prevail at the end of the match.

However, we can't rule out a shock swerve either. Due to Roman running roughshod on all his challengers, Lesnar's the last credible opponent left for him. If he doesn't win the Universal Championship, no one's left to give The Tribal Chief a run for his money.

The last time the two met at WrestleMania, everyone and their mother predicted a Reigns win, but Lesnar won that night. Who's to say lightning can't strike twice?

Edited by Abhinav Singh