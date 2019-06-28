5 things that prove WWE's current product isn't as bad as fans claim

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins's relationship is one of the best things about WWE right now!

WWE is at its best right now!

While a phrase like that might sound crazy right now, especially since the company has struggled at times to find its footing, it's obvious that the company is doing a much better job then fans are giving the company credit for. Beyond that, they continue to emit nothing but toxicity onto the product, which is making things out to be worse than they really are.

With that being said, WWE has managed to make some big moves over the course of the last month and most of them have been improving the overall product by leaps and bounds. Not only is that evident by the edition of the 24/7 belt, the wildcard rule and the return of shocking swerves, but also by the edgier content that gets put out.

In all honesty, WWE will never be perfect. Furthermore, no company will ever be perfect and expecting it to be so is absolutely delusional. In the end, here are five things that prove WWE's current product isn't as bad as fans claim. let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think things have gotten better or not.

#5 Edgier content

Bray Wyatt's firefly fun house is proof of how edgy WWE can get when it wants to!

Sure, it might not be The full out Attitude era that a lot of The WWE Universe still pines for, but it honestly feels like WWE is moving closer and closer to edgier content than ever before. Of course, that doesn't mean they are going to go back to the days of bra and panties matches and HLA, but it does mean that things are getting a little more gritty.

In fact, between Bray Wyatt's firefly funhouse segments focusing on terror in plain sight and the possibility of an LGBT inclusive storyline with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, WWE seems to be making an attempt at sticking its foot into more mature content. A move a lot of fans are bound to enjoy and should help to drive up ratings.

Now, is it a fix all for WWE's problems? Absolutely not and it never should be considered one. What it is, however, is something that appeals to a large portion of the fanbase, which is why WWE seems so keen on going back to it for the time being. If nothing else, at least the company is caring about what the fans want.

