5 things Vince McMahon could actually do if Austin Theory disappoints him

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave Austin Theory a stark warning on the January 17 edition of RAW.

He claimed that if Austin Theory disappointed him in his match with Finn Balor, he would beat Theory up. Vince then explained how he would do so and concluded by saying he would then send a selfie to Austin's mother.

Of course, the young superstar didn't want to have every bone in his body broken, so he impressively got the job done against the former Universal Champion.

It showed that Vince McMahon is beginning to have a big influence on Theory's character, and who knows where it may lead.

The Theory-McMahon on-screen pairing started back at the Survivor Series event in November 2021. That night, Vince's golden egg, gifted to him by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was stolen.

The following night, it was revealed Austin Theory was the culprit.

Instead of punishing the former EVOLVE Champion, McMahon took a shine to Theory and said he appreciated Austin's guts to do such a thing. He then took him under his wing.

A week later, Vince and Austin were watching RAW together when the Chairman tried to teach Austin the theory (no pun intended) to "expect the unexpected."

By the end of the night, he hadn't learned his lesson as Vince unexpectedly slapped him and told him he still had a lot to learn.

Since then, it has been all about Austin Theory trying to prove himself to Vince McMahon. The CEO of WWE even provided entry into the Men's Royal Rumble for him.

But what would happen if Austin did disappoint the most powerful man in professional wrestling?

That being said, let's take a look at five things Vince McMahon could do if Austin Theory disappoints him.

#5 Vince McMahon could actually have Austin Theory beaten and then send a selfie to his mother

Austin Theory is safe this week. Despite Vince's threats, he got the job done against Finn Balor.

But what if in the next few weeks he doesn't impress the Chairman and loses a challenge set by him?

McMahon could have Austin Theory legitimately beaten up. Maybe the beating could be done by a team of veterans such as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who the Chairman could put his faith in.

Vince could maybe deal the final blow and then take out his cellphone and take one of the greatest selfies of all time.

It would break the internet, never mind break Theory's mother's heart.

Austin better make sure that no matter the ultimatum that McMahon provides, he delivers on them.

