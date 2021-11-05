5 things WWE fans believed while growing up

As WWE fans, we'll never forget the moment we got introduced to the crazy world of professional wrestling. Whether through a family member, a friend, or just discovering it on our own, that memory will stay for the rest of our lives.

There were many aspects of WWE, at a young age, that we thought were real. Of course, growing older, those inner workings become more apparent, but the passion never wanes.

That being said, here are five things in WWE that fans believed when growing up.

#5 Vince McMahon's limousine exploding on WWE RAW

In the mid-2000s, fans got to witness the most shocking conclusions of Monday Night RAW. At the end of Mr. McMahon's Appreciation Night, his limousine exploded just as he got into it to leave the venue.

WWE Universe had never witnessed anything like this before. WWE's official website noted The Chairman to be "presumed dead," sparking a flurry of media interest. Even CNN chimed in to confirm it was just a storyline.

Fans growing up during this particular time were convinced that the whole thing was real. Older fans in the WWE Universe remained skeptical about whether the chairman had been involved in a tragic accident.

Even the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, thought McMahon was deceased. He called up Vince's office to get clarity on the situation.

Triple H spoke on The Opie and Anthony show to discuss the segment, including Trump's reaction:

"Oh man, I was scared to death. If I hadn’t seen the pre-tape where he got in and out of the car, you know what I mean. What kills me is so many people called, like Trump called and was like ‘something happened to Vince'," Triple H said. (h/t Republic World)

In the end, it was revealed that it was a storyline indeed. Vince McMahon himself confirmed that it was intended to be a story where he had faked his own demise to see people's reactions.

The storyline was dropped after the real-life passing of Chris Benoit, who tragically killed his family later that month.

